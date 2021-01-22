$63.37 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce $63.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.74 million and the lowest is $60.81 million. Wingstop reported sales of $53.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $248.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.34 million to $251.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $277.24 million, with estimates ranging from $266.31 million to $287.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 74.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 169.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $701,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $154.08 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

