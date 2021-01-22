$654.65 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $654.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.40 million and the lowest is $650.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $100.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 15.91%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

