$67.25 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $67.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $46.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.38 million to $259.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $252.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.