$7.35 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report $7.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

