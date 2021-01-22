$70.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.92 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

