73,351 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

VNO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

