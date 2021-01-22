$77.81 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post sales of $77.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.94 million to $79.83 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $74.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $311.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.69 million to $313.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $341.39 million, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $816.83 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

