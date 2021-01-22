$78.12 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report $78.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.47 million and the highest is $79.30 million. QAD posted sales of $78.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $303.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $304.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $323.52 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $325.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 118,793 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QADA opened at $67.60 on Friday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. QAD’s payout ratio is -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

