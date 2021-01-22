$788.83 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $788.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $812.00 million and the lowest is $712.80 million. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $874.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

