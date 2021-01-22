$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $32.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $32.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

HON opened at $205.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.30 and its 200-day moving average is $179.48. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

