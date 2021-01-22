8,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $382,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,271 shares of company stock worth $28,218,016 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.13 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.92.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

