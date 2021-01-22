80,400 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marten Transport as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.