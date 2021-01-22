8,116 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Shares of TWLO opened at $389.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.72. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,211. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

