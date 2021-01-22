$82.32 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce sales of $82.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.63 million and the highest is $84.00 million. CAI International posted sales of $103.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $342.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.43 million to $343.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.19 million, with estimates ranging from $310.07 million to $358.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CAI International by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CAI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CAI International by 8,533.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CAI International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.