$82.32 Million in Sales Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to announce sales of $82.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.63 million and the highest is $84.00 million. CAI International posted sales of $103.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year sales of $342.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.43 million to $343.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.19 million, with estimates ranging from $310.07 million to $358.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CAI opened at $35.02 on Friday. CAI International has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CAI International by 496,864.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 284.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

