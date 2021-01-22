8,868 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

OKTA traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. 1,040,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $287.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

