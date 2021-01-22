900,143 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 900,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,000. Allogene Therapeutics makes up about 3.3% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned 0.64% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.66. 7,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,603. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

