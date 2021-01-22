$903.83 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report sales of $903.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $757.65 million. Shopify posted sales of $505.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,198.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,036.06. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 763.16, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.