$93.28 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $93.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $125.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $406.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $413.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.31 million, with estimates ranging from $310.93 million to $405.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTLR. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,285,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

