98,293 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

