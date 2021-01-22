A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $103.50. A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 93,500 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50.

About A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR)

A&J Mucklow Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The Company is principally engaged in developing and investing in industrial and commercial buildings in locations around the Midlands. The Company operates in two segments, which include investment and development property, and trading property.

