A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

