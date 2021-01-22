AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Shares Up 0.3%

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 1,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 17,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.