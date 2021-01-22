Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARL. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.03 ($24.74).

ETR ARL traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €21.18 ($24.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank AG has a 52 week low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 52 week high of €31.29 ($36.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.12.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

