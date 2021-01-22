Aave 24 Hour Volume Hits $689.30 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Aave has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and $689.30 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $191.15 or 0.00570789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.05 or 0.04147806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,262,991 coins.

The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

