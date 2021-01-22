Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00569663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.09 or 0.04253419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016447 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 24,694,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,694,521 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.