Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 578.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

