Abbrea Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

