Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of FB opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average is $266.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

