Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.98

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $770.98 and traded as high as $810.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) shares last traded at $797.50, with a volume of 3,097 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 770.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 674.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.