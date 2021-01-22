Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 281 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,209,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,474. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.