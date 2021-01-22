Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 56,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,246. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $652.06 million, a PE ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

