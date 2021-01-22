Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $3.93 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $183,845.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.