Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Down 14.5% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00574695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.81 or 0.04233007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

