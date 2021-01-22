Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
AKR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 112,993 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
