Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

AKR opened at $14.92 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 112,993 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

