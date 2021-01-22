Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.45. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

