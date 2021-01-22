Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock worth $153,259,104. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $254.77. 1,922,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,073. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

