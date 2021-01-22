Achain Price Reaches $0.0065 (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00575984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.22 or 0.04329629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

