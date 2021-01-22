Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

