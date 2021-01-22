ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $144.60 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,189 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up 8.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 3.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $144,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 216,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

