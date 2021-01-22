ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes comprises approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 387,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,675. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $129.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

