ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Has $37.94 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises 2.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Whirlpool worth $37,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $198.21. 596,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $180.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

