ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Lowers Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,707 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises about 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.16% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 736,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

