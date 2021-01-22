ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Reduces Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,261 shares during the period. Barclays accounts for approximately 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 2,151,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,567. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.