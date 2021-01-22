ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 10,868 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000.

GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

