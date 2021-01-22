ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 160,380 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,256,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,380 shares during the period. Resolute Forest Products accounts for about 1.6% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 5.15% of Resolute Forest Products worth $27,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 212,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.23 million, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,182.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RFP. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

