ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 352,440 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,627,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 352,440 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for 7.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vodafone Group worth $125,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 1,738,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,543,000 after buying an additional 186,656 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. 1,798,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,645. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

