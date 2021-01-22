Actinium Market Capitalization Tops $181,297.15 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $181,297.15 and approximately $106,177.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,900,350 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

