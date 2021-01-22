Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.35. Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 9,037,263 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £20.81 million and a PE ratio of -13.10.

About Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group PLC (AEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.