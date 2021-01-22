Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,753 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after acquiring an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after buying an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after buying an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

